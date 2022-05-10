ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Highly-Rated Nintendo Switch Game Delayed Days Before Release

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 2 days ago

An upcoming Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game has been delayed two days before its release on the Nintendo eShop. It's not often a game is delayed the same week it was supposed to release, but it happens. The latest example of this rare occurrence is Cloud...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Surprising PS3 Update Adds an Annoying New Feature

Believe it or not, Sony has pushed out a new update for the PlayStation 3 this week. Despite being two generations removed from the era of the PS3, Sony has continued to push out new firmware updates every now and then for the legacy hardware. Once again, that trend has continued today, but unfortunately, this patch only makes the PS3 a bit more annoying to use, even if the reason behind such a change is meaningful.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Just Added a Cult-Classic PSP Game

Xbox Game Pass just added a new title that those who used to own Sony's PlayStation Portable (PSP) handheld might remember. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair, which first launched all the way back in 2012. While this addition to Xbox Game Pass is a welcome one for those looking to try out this incredibly unique game for themselves, its arrival on the service is made even better when considering that today is also the first time the title has ever come to Xbox platforms in general.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Alan Wake Remastered heading to Nintendo Switch, AMC picks up TV series, sequel on track for 2023

Recap: Alan Wake originally launched on the Xbox 360 way back in 2010 before finding its way to Windows PCs a couple of years later. The action-adventure game tells the story of thriller novelist Alan Wake as he attempts to unravel the mystery surrounding his wife's disappearance while on vacation. The game is structured like a television series, episode format and all.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Alan Wake gets an AMC show, Switch port, and sequel update

Remedy Entertainment released a heap of Alan Wake news today, in celebration of the series’ 12th anniversary. For starters, Alan Wake Remastered will come to Nintendo Switch later in 2022. In addition, the studio has announced a partnership with AMC for the Alan Wake TV show, and revealed that it will not be releasing a trailer for Alan Wake 2 this summer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Shares New English Trailer

Dragon Ball Super will finally be returning with its first new anime project in four long years, and with it getting ready for its worldwide release, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has released its first real trailer with English subtitles! Toei Animation really got fans talking when they announced that the anime would be continuing with a new feature film picking up from the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly back in 2018, but unfortunately it's been a surprisingly rocky road to the actual film's release in theaters. Originally scheduled to hit Japan earlier this Spring, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be making its worldwide theatrical debut later this Summer.
COMICS
TVLine

Floor Is Lava Season 2 Gets Release Date, Trailer and New Volcano Obstacle

Click here to read the full article. The stakes promise to be “hotter than ever” in Season 2 of Floor Is Lava, Netflix’s competition series that marries Wipeout with… well, bubbling hot, skin-melting lava (or a gooey, relatively harmless facsimile thereof). Netflix has released a first trailer for Floor Is Lava‘s sophomore run (embedded above), and it teases “bigger obstacles, higher stakes, and even hotter lava” — as well as the brand-new element of a slippery AF volcano that players must ascend (or not, as the trailer suggests happens more often). Floor Is Lava debuted in June of the year 2020, became a bit of a pop culture sensation/guilty pleasure, and was renewed in April 2021. The series will release its second batch of five new 30-minute episodes on Friday, June 3. More from TVLineOzark: The Story Behind Fan Favorite's Surprise Comeback in Final SeasonOzark Boss Not Ruling Out a Spinoff: 'There's Some Interest There'Cobra Kai: Watch Daniel and Chozen Play With Fire in Season 5 Trailer -- Plus, Get Release DateBest of TVLineWhat's New on Netflix in June
TV SERIES
CNET

'The Lost City' Is Finally Streaming Now 'Free' (if You Already Pay)

The Lost City hit cinemas on March 25 and had only been available in theaters -- until now. New movies have faced profound disruptions since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which unhinged standard practices for when and where new movies begin streaming. Now, every studio and streaming service carves out its own rules, and it's difficult to keep track of how long you'll have to wait to stream a film and how much it'll cost when you can.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 Preview Gives Goku And Vegeta A Major Wardrobe Change

The Granolah The Survivor Arc continues in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga, and we're a little over a week away until the next chapter arrives in the fight against the Heeter known as Gas. With the next chapter in the manga being Chapter 84, a new preview seems to show that both Goku and Vegeta are set to receive a major wardrobe change before this current battle comes to an end, seemingly paying homage to both Bardock and the Saiyan race as a whole. With Granolah set to return to the battlefield, the Saiyans are in for quite a fight.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Off Low-Cost Nezuko

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has tons of lovable characters, but few can compare with Nezuko. The girl proved she can fight with the best of them in season two, but when fans met the girl, her childish behavior made her an adorable favorite. Now, one of anime's top cosplayers has given that version of Nezuko their own spin, and the look is one just about any fan could do themselves.
COMICS
SVG

Infinity Ward Just Confirmed What We All Suspected About The Next Call Of Duty

Once upon a time, the "Modern Warfare" games within the "Call of Duty" franchise were among the most revered and beloved first-person shooters on the market. Beginning with "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" in 2007, and followed by "Modern Warfare 2" and "Modern Warfare 3" in 2009 and 2011 respectively, the series developed by Activision subsidiary Infinity Ward endeared itself to gamers not only for its story, but also its approach to FPS multiplayer. "Modern Warfare" and "Modern Warfare 2" were so well-received they're considered the best "Call of Duty" games ever.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The Elder Scrolls 6: everything we know about the next return to Tamriel

Searching for details about the Elder Scrolls 6? Though it was announced all the way back in 2018 at E3, we've seen neither hide nor hair of the Skyrim sequel since. We do have plenty of rumours, though, ranging from the possible region of Tamriel that the next installment could be set in, to potential release dates based on what info has been revealed so far.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers on PS5 Are Losing a Critically-Acclaimed Game Soon

One of the most critically-acclaimed games on PlayStation Plus that is available to PlayStation 5 users is going to be removed from the service very soon. When the PS5 first launched, Sony introduced a new library of games from the PS4 that it called the PlayStation Plus Collection. This lineup was meant to provide PS Plus subscribers with a slate of some of the best titles from the PS4 era to play on PS5. And while this lineup has remained static ever since it first arrived, one of the best games within the collection will be removed in the coming day.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Nintendo Switch Online Is Adding Kirby 64 Next Week

Nintendo Switch Online's classic games library is expanding again next week. The N64 platformer Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards is joining the service on May 20. The classic title will be available through the Nintendo 64 - Nintendo Switch Online app, an exclusive download for Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack members.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Nintendo is “concerned” about moving on from the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has admitted the company is concerned about moving on from the Nintendo Switch. It comes after the Wii sold over 100 million units while its followup, the WiiU, managed just 13.5 million. Similarly the Nintendo DS shifted 154 million units while the 3DS sold under half of that.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Starfield and Redfall delayed to "first half of 2023"

Bethesda has announced a Redfall and Starfield delay, pushing both games into 2023. Today, the publisher announced on Twitter that Starfield and Redfall have been delayed to the first half of 2023. The news comes just weeks before the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12, where both titles...
VIDEO GAMES

