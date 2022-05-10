Recursion Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) _ Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $56 million in its first quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $5.3 million in the period.

