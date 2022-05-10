ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agiliti: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $19.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The medical equipment services provider posted revenue of $294.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $292.9 million.

Agiliti expects full-year earnings in the range of 89 cents to 94 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion.

Agiliti shares have decreased 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $18.07, an increase of 22% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGTI

#Agiliti Inc#AGTI#Zacks Investment Research#Automated Insights
