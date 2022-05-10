ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Midstream: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $308.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 75 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The oil and gas transportation and storage company posted revenue of $758.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WES

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

