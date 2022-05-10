Kodak: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) _ Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Rochester, New York-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The commercial and packaging printing company posted revenue of $290 million in the period.

