ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Kodak: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) _ Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Rochester, New York-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The commercial and packaging printing company posted revenue of $290 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KODK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KODK

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: Yellow Q1 Earnings

Yellow YELL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Yellow missed estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $62.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

AVITA Medical: Q3 Earnings Insights

AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.4. Revenue was down $1.23 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Innoviz Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Innoviz Technologies INVZ reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Innoviz Technologies missed estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $1.05 million from the same...
MARKETS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 12, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects US Foods Holding Corp. USFD to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $8.59 billion before the opening bell. US Foods shares rose 0.6% to $34.17 in after-hours trading. Walt Disney Co DIS...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Ford, General Motors, Tapestry and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Ford (F), General Motors (GM) – Ford fell 2.8% in premarket trading while GM slid 3.4% after Wells Fargo double-downgraded both stocks to "underweight" from "overweight." Wells Fargo said 2022 could represent a profit peak for legacy automakers, with the shift toward electric vehicles eroding profits in the years ahead.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Lordstown Motors

Within the last quarter, Lordstown Motors RIDE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lordstown Motors has an average price target of $1.38 with a high of $2.00 and a low of $1.00.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Warner Music Group

Within the last quarter, Warner Music Group WMG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Warner Music Group. The company has an average price target of $39.0 with a high of $42.00 and a low of $37.00.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Eastman Kodak Co#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Benzinga

Evaxion Biotech: Q1 Earnings Insights

Evaxion Biotech EVAX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Evaxion Biotech beat estimated earnings by 24.24%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.33. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Evelo Biosciences: Q1 Earnings Insights

Evelo Biosciences EVLO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Evelo Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 3.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.56 versus an estimate of $-0.58. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Indaptus Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Indaptus Therapeutics INDP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Indaptus Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 50.6%, reporting an EPS of $-0.41 versus an estimate of $-0.83. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: WAVE Life Sciences Q1 Earnings

WAVE Life Sciences WVE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. WAVE Life Sciences missed estimated earnings by 12.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.62 versus an estimate of $-0.55. Revenue was up $1.75 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Carrols Restaurant Group Q1 Earnings

Carrols Restaurant Group TAST reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Carrols Restaurant Group beat estimated earnings by 2.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.35. Revenue was up $9.48 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

MeiraGTx Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

MeiraGTx Hldgs MGTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MeiraGTx Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 34.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.7 versus an estimate of $-0.52. Revenue was up $1.04 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For U.S. Well Servs

U.S. Well Servs USWS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that U.S. Well Servs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.28. U.S. Well Servs bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Where Food Comes From: Q1 Earnings Insights

Where Food Comes From WFCF reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 09:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Where Food Comes From beat estimated earnings by 60.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was up $1.72...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Smart Sand Q1 Earnings

Smart Sand SND reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Smart Sand beat estimated earnings by 39.13%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.23. Revenue was up $14.15 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

PLx Pharma: Q1 Earnings Insights

PLx Pharma PLXP reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PLx Pharma beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.66 versus an estimate of $-0.72. Revenue was up $2.08 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Sharps Compliance Q3 Earnings

Sharps Compliance SMED reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sharps Compliance missed estimated earnings by 125.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.04. Revenue was down $9.95 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

890K+
Followers
436K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy