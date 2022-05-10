ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinross Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TORONTO (AP) _ Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $523.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $768 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KGC

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

