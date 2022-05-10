Team: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) _ Team Inc. (TISI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $32.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The industrial services provider posted revenue of $218.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TISI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TISI

