ScanSource: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) _ ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) on Tuesday reported net income of $23.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Greenville, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1.04 per share.

The technology products distributor posted revenue of $846 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

