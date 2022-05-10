Jamf Holding: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The company posted revenue of $108.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $105.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Jamf Holding said it expects revenue in the range of $112 million to $114 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $472 million to $477 million.

