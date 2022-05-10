ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, GA

The Delaware State lacrosse women are our new freedom riders; ‘not racial profiling,’ sheriff says

By Roy S. Johnson
 2 days ago
This is an opinion column. Be still. Say little. Show nothing. You don’t have to be Black to know the drill; if you’re Black, though, you have to know it. Be still. Say little. Show nothing. You know it because it’s drilled into you, often before you...

chip banks
2d ago

Biden needs to send the FBI to investigate the stop and let’s inconvenience those knuckleheads. I bet we will find something

