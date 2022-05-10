ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OraSure: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) _ OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20 million in its first quarter.

The Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share.

The diagnostic test maker posted revenue of $67.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64.7 million.

