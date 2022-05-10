ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Delaware State Police Investigating Shooting Incident

dsp.delaware.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Capitol Park neighborhood of Dover on Monday evening. On May 9, 2022 at approximately 7:22 p.m., troopers responded to the 100 block of South Governors Boulevard in Dover for a report of shots fired. Upon their arrival, troopers located...

dsp.delaware.gov

Comments / 3

Related
WBOC

Vehicle Struck by Gunfire in Dover

DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that damaged an unoccupied vehicle on Thursday night. Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the Capitol Green neighborhood for a report of shots fired. Shortly after, a 23-year-old man notified police that his vehicle had been struck multiple times. The vehicle was parked in the rear alley of the 400 block of New Castle Avenue. The vehicle was struck at least seven times.
DOVER, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Encourage Everyone to “Lock Up! Every Night!”

The Delaware State Police continually investigate thefts from motor vehicle complaints. These crimes result in the loss of money, electronics, personal belongings of value, personal identification, and FIREARMS. Nearly all these complaints result from the owner leaving the vehicle unsecured overnight. These crimes are avoidable by simply taking the extra time to ensure that your vehicles are locked while parked at your residence. Delaware State Police want to share the importance of “Lock Up! Every Night!” to combat this preventable crime trend.
DELAWARE STATE
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating North Pine Street Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday at approximately 11:05 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Pine Street. Police located a 34-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This is a developing story while the incident remains under police investigation.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Police ID Man Killed in Dover Motorcycle Crash

DOVER, Del.- Police have released the name of a 32-year-old man who died in a Tuesday afternoon motorcycle crash in Dover. Delaware State Police identified the victim as Gabriel Suto, of Camden-Wyoming, Del. It happened shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, when a Yamaha R6L motorcycle was traveling westbound on Sorghum...
DOVER, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delaware State
Delaware Cars
City
Dover, DE
State
Delaware State
Dover, DE
Cars
Dover, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Subject on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

Delaware State Police have arrested 28-year-old Evon Lynch of Wilmington, DE on drug charges following a traffic stop that occurred Thursday evening. On May 12, 2022, at approximately 8:06 p.m., a trooper on patrol in the Wilmington area observed a gray Kia Sportage traveling southbound on Philadelphia Pike at Marsh Road at a high rate of speed. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on North Market Street and made contact with the operator, identified as Evon Lynch. A computer inquiry of Lynch revealed that he had a suspended driver’s license and active warrants for his arrest. Lynch was subsequently taken into custody at the scene without incident. An ensuing search of the Kia led to the discovery of approximately 110 prescription opioid pills and approximately 69.69 grams of marijuana.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Wanted New Castle Man Arrested, Cocaine Seized

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted New Castle man on drug charges. Authorities state that on May 4 at approximately 1:47 p.m., members of the Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division were in the 300 block of West 7th Street when they observed 30-year-old Ereq Anderson engaged in drug activity. Police made contact with Anderson, who was found to have an outstanding capias, and recovered 1.9 grams of cocaine. Police took Anderson into custody without incident.
NEW CASTLE, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Two hurt in Concord Pike crash

Two people were hurt in a two vehicle crash on Concord Pike in Talleyville Thursday morning, May 12, 2022. The wreck happened just before 9 a.m. in the northbound lanes in front of Concord Plaza Shopping Center. A car and an SUV collided, trapping the car's driver for several minutes...
TALLEYVILLE, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Suspect for Burglary of Convenience Store

Delaware State Police arrested Richard Lewis III, 38, of New Castle, DE, for burglary and related charges after an incident early Wednesday morning. On May 11, 2022, at approximately 3:21 a.m., troopers responded to Wawa, located at 4000 North DuPont Highway, New Castle, for a reported burglary. The investigation determined a male suspect forced entry into the convenience store through a window and removed over $900 in various tobacco products. The suspect then fled the scene on foot. A responding trooper observed a subject matching the description of the suspect walking through the parking lot of the Wawa carrying two shopping bags. Upon making contact with the subject, he took off running on foot. A short foot pursuit ensued but troopers successfully took the suspect into custody without incident. Troopers recovered all of the stolen tobacco products from the two shopping bags the suspect, identified as Richard Lewis III had in his possession.
NEW CASTLE, DE
WBOC

Man Shot on Dover Street

DOVER, Del.- Dover police are investigating a late Wednesday night shooting that left a young man injured. Shortly before midnight, officers responded to the 100 blocks of South New and South Queen streets for a report of shots fired. While checking the area, a 23-year-old man arrived at Bayhealth Kent Campus with a gunshot wound to his right forearm. The victim was uncooperative with detectives, providing multiple versions of the incident, but stated it occurred in the area of Reed Street, between South Bradford Street and South Governors Avenue.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Police: Late night shooting injures one in Dover

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a late night shooting that injured one Wednesday night. Police say the incident took place shortly before midnight in the 100 blocks of South New Street and South Queen Street. Officers were checking the area when they learned that a 23-year-old male victim arrived at Bayhealth Kent Campus with a gunshot wound to his right forearm. The victim was reportedly uncooperative with detectives and provided multiple versions of the incident, stating that it happened in the area of Reed Street, between South Bradford Street and South Governors Avenue.
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Medical walker at the center of a New Castle stabbing incident

Delaware State Police have charged a 72-year old New Castle woman with assault after they said she stabbed someone who attempted to throw her walker in the trash. Troopers said Gloria Williams got into an argument with the 57-year old victim on Tuesday night at the Hollywood Motel on Route 13 over a suspected theft.
NEW CASTLE, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
firststateupdate.com

Police: Two Kids 15,16 Charged With Armed Robbery

Wilmington Police have charged two juveniles following an armed robbery officials said Thursday. On May 8 at approximately 9:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the 200 block of 5th Avenue in reference to an armed robbery that had occurred. Responding officers observed the suspects, who fled on foot. Police took two juvenile suspects, a 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old male, into custody without incident, and recovered proceeds from the robbery.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Delaware County Man Accused Of Manufacturing Drugs, Guns In Apartment Just Block Away From Media Courthouse

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County man is accused of manufacturing drugs and guns in his apartment, just a block away from the courthouse in Media. Thirty-six-year-old Jeffrey Neithammer was arrested on Sunday. Officers and firefighters were searching for the source of a fire alarm in the building on the 300 block of State Street. It turned out to be a smoke detector in Neithhammer’s apartment. Officers say they found evidence of a meth lab, two ghost guns and several 3D printed handgun magazines and silencers. “Guns and drugs, that’s what this defendant was manufacturing in an apartment on State Street in Media....
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
US News and World Report

Police: Woman, 72, Stabbed Person Trying to Dump Walker

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A 72-year-old woman is facing felony charges after police said she stabbed someone trying to throw her walker into a dumpster at a Delaware motel. Troopers were called around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Hollywood Motel in New Castle, where Delaware State Police said an argument over a suspected theft turned physical. The two people involved were separated, but police said the 72-year-old woman stabbed the 57-year-old victim a short time later as the person tried to throw her walker into a dumpster, police said in a news release Wednesday.
NEW CASTLE, DE
CBS Philly

Nearly 24 Shots Fired At Convenience Store In Philadelphia’s Olney Section; Man Treated For Minor Injury, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are trying to track down the gunmen who opened fire at an Olney convenience store. The incident happened at the intersection of Rising Sun Avenue and Tabor Road around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. About two dozen shell casings littered the scene. Investigators say at least two people opened fire outside of the shop and the gunfire continued when they went inside of the store. A 22-year-old man was treated at the scene with a cut to his head. But no life threatening injuries have been reported. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy