ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Hill International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Hill International Inc. (HIL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $544,000 in its first quarter.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 2 cents per share.

The construction consultant posted revenue of $102.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HIL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HIL

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: Yellow Q1 Earnings

Yellow YELL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Yellow missed estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $62.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Inotiv: Q2 Earnings Insights

Inotiv NOTV reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inotiv beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.27. Revenue was up $121.56 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Sientra Q1 Earnings

Sientra SIEN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sientra missed estimated earnings by 20.83%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.24. Revenue was down $1.84 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

AVITA Medical: Q3 Earnings Insights

AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.4. Revenue was down $1.23 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hill International#Snapshot#Ap#Hil#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Reuters

Shares of Spanish steelmaker Acerinox soar after record profit

MADRID, May 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Spanish steelmaker Acerinox (ACX.MC)soared on Wednesday after the company reported its highest ever quarterly net profit as strong demand for steel boosted prices. The company posted a net profit of 266 million euros ($280 million), more than three times its result a year...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Warner Music Group

Within the last quarter, Warner Music Group WMG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Warner Music Group. The company has an average price target of $39.0 with a high of $42.00 and a low of $37.00.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Longeveron's Earnings: A Preview

Longeveron LGVN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-05-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Longeveron will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22. Longeveron bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Innoviz Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Innoviz Technologies INVZ reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Innoviz Technologies missed estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $1.05 million from the same...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For U.S. Well Servs

U.S. Well Servs USWS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that U.S. Well Servs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.28. U.S. Well Servs bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

MeiraGTx Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

MeiraGTx Hldgs MGTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MeiraGTx Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 34.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.7 versus an estimate of $-0.52. Revenue was up $1.04 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Indaptus Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Indaptus Therapeutics INDP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Indaptus Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 50.6%, reporting an EPS of $-0.41 versus an estimate of $-0.83. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Carrols Restaurant Group Q1 Earnings

Carrols Restaurant Group TAST reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Carrols Restaurant Group beat estimated earnings by 2.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.35. Revenue was up $9.48 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Evelo Biosciences: Q1 Earnings Insights

Evelo Biosciences EVLO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Evelo Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 3.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.56 versus an estimate of $-0.58. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: WAVE Life Sciences Q1 Earnings

WAVE Life Sciences WVE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. WAVE Life Sciences missed estimated earnings by 12.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.62 versus an estimate of $-0.55. Revenue was up $1.75 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds

Merck and Cummins look poised to keep growing earnings at healthy rates. Both stocks offer solid dividend yields and reasonable payout ratios. Yet, the shares trade at a discount compared to their respective sectors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Smart Sand Q1 Earnings

Smart Sand SND reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Smart Sand beat estimated earnings by 39.13%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.23. Revenue was up $14.15 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Riley Exploration Permian: Q2 Earnings Insights

Riley Exploration Permian REPX reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Riley Exploration Permian missed estimated earnings by 8.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $1.09. Revenue was up $29.99 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

890K+
Followers
436K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy