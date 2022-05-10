Hill International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Hill International Inc. (HIL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $544,000 in its first quarter.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 2 cents per share.

The construction consultant posted revenue of $102.2 million in the period.

