Switch: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Switch Inc. (SWCH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $12.8 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 4 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The data center operator posted revenue of $164.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $162.9 million.

Switch expects full-year revenue in the range of $660 million to $674 million.

