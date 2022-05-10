ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Golub Capital BDC: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $66.9 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 27 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $86 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GBDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GBDC

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Inotiv: Q2 Earnings Insights

Inotiv NOTV reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inotiv beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.27. Revenue was up $121.56 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

RenovaCare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ RenovaCare Inc. (RCAR) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its first quarter. The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Sientra Q1 Earnings

Sientra SIEN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sientra missed estimated earnings by 20.83%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.24. Revenue was down $1.84 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Almaden Minerals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) on Friday reported a loss of $900,000 in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. The company’s shares closed at 28 cents. A year ago, they were trading...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 12, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects US Foods Holding Corp. USFD to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $8.59 billion before the opening bell. US Foods shares rose 0.6% to $34.17 in after-hours trading. Walt Disney Co DIS...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golub Capital#Bdc#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#Gbdc#Automated Insights
The Associated Press

Boston Omaha: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Boston Omaha Corp. (BOC) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $16.3 million. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of 55 cents per share. The provider of real estate and business consulting services posted revenue of $16.3 million in the period. Boston Omaha shares...
OMAHA, NE
The Associated Press

Gulf Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHOUGUANG, China (AP) _ Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE) on Friday reported a loss of $120,000 in its first quarter. The Shouguang, China-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $8.9 million in the period. _____. This story was generated...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Transcontinental Realty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) on Friday reported profit of $14.5 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.68. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were $1.83 per share. The real estate investor posted revenue of $7.8 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

2 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 6%

Medical Properties Trust and Camping World Holdings are both down more than 25% this year. The share price drop has pushed their yields up above 6%. Their payout ratios are relatively modest and leave plenty of room for (more) payout hikes. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds

Merck and Cummins look poised to keep growing earnings at healthy rates. Both stocks offer solid dividend yields and reasonable payout ratios. Yet, the shares trade at a discount compared to their respective sectors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Ryan Specialty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. (RYAN) on Thursday reported net income of $18.1 million in its first quarter. The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 24 cents per share. The insurance company posted revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

AcuityAds: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ATY) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $3.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. The provider of digital advertising services posted revenue of $18.8...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

LegalZoom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) _ LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $30.6 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Glendale, California-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share. The results...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Xponential Fitness: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its first quarter. The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.51 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 19 cents per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Evaxion Biotech: Q1 Earnings Insights

Evaxion Biotech EVAX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Evaxion Biotech beat estimated earnings by 24.24%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.33. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

RVL Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

RVL Pharmaceuticals RVLP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. RVL Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 61.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was down $2.44 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

890K+
Followers
436K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy