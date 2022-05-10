Golub Capital BDC: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $66.9 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 27 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $86 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GBDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GBDC