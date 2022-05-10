FNF Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $397 million.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.37 per share.

The provider of title insurance and mortgage services posted revenue of $3.17 billion in the period.

