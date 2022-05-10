Net 1 UEPS: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEBANK, South Africa (AP) _ Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Rosebank, South Africa-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The payments company posted revenue of $35.2 million in the period.

