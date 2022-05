With wildfire season now a year-round condition, state and local officials are advising Coloradans to prepare for what is clearly a “new normal.”. With ongoing drought and warming temperatures across the state continuing to elevate wildfire risk for many Coloradans, state and federal agencies that manage wildfires and forests are urging residents to join in efforts to reduce that risk. That means residents should take steps to mitigate fire dangers around their homes, farms and ranches, be ready to respond quickly should a fire threaten your home.

LOGAN COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO