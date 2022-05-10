Beshear announces funding for new homes for storm victims

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Five months after deadly tornadoes ripped through western Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced $16 million in funding to help provide homes for storm victims.

The money, coming from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, will help provide up to 300 homes for families in 13 counties in the region, the governor said.

The relief fund is supported by donations.

Nonprofit groups Habitat for Humanity, Homes and Hope for Kentucky and The Fuller Center for Housing submitted proposals to help build up to 100 homes each, the governor’s office said.

“If your home was lost in the devastating tornadoes five months ago, we are creating a real path for replacement through the donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund and the efforts of these nonprofit organizations,” Beshear said.

Habitat for Humanity agreed to administer $4 million to help with down payment assistance for the mortgage on a home. Habitat hopes to build 10 homes in Bowling Green and 10 in Dawson Springs by the end of 2022 and 30 new homes in Bowling Green and 50 new homes in the Pennryile region by the end of 2023, Beshear’s office said.

The Fuller Center for Housing agreed to administer $4 million to help with down payment assistance for mortgages on up to 100 homes. Fuller Center hopes to build 11 homes in Graves County and has indicated its willingness to expand to other counties.

Homes and Hope for Kentucky has agreed to administer $8 million to pay for materials to construct homes. Homes and Hope, partnering with Mennonite Disaster Services and Amish groups in the region to build and repair homes without labor costs, is expected to fund up to 100 homes. Homes and Hope for Kentucky currently has 15 houses under construction in Graves County.