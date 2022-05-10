ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Welbilt: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) _ Welbilt Inc. (WBT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $2.9 million in its first quarter.

The New Port Richey, Florida-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The food and beverage equipment maker posted revenue of $333 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WBT

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: Yellow Q1 Earnings

Yellow YELL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Yellow missed estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $62.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Inotiv: Q2 Earnings Insights

Inotiv NOTV reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inotiv beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.27. Revenue was up $121.56 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

AVITA Medical: Q3 Earnings Insights

AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.4. Revenue was down $1.23 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Longeveron's Earnings: A Preview

Longeveron LGVN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-05-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Longeveron will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22. Longeveron bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Ap#Welbilt Inc#Wbt#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Benzinga

Innoviz Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Innoviz Technologies INVZ reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Innoviz Technologies missed estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $1.05 million from the same...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Executives Buy Around $3.5M Of 2 Stocks

Although Dow Jones futures traded sharply lower this morning on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

MeiraGTx Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

MeiraGTx Hldgs MGTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MeiraGTx Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 34.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.7 versus an estimate of $-0.52. Revenue was up $1.04 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Indaptus Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Indaptus Therapeutics INDP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Indaptus Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 50.6%, reporting an EPS of $-0.41 versus an estimate of $-0.83. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Evelo Biosciences: Q1 Earnings Insights

Evelo Biosciences EVLO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Evelo Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 3.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.56 versus an estimate of $-0.58. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: First Majestic Silver Q1 Earnings

First Majestic Silver AG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. First Majestic Silver missed estimated earnings by 140.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was up $56.30 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Carrols Restaurant Group Q1 Earnings

Carrols Restaurant Group TAST reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Carrols Restaurant Group beat estimated earnings by 2.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.35. Revenue was up $9.48 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: WAVE Life Sciences Q1 Earnings

WAVE Life Sciences WVE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. WAVE Life Sciences missed estimated earnings by 12.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.62 versus an estimate of $-0.55. Revenue was up $1.75 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Crown ElectroKinetics Q1 Earnings

Crown ElectroKinetics CRKN reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Crown ElectroKinetics missed estimated earnings by 163.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.11. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: VIZIO Holding Q1 Earnings

VIZIO Holding VZIO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. VIZIO Holding missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.05. Revenue was down $20.16 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Smart Sand Q1 Earnings

Smart Sand SND reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Smart Sand beat estimated earnings by 39.13%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.23. Revenue was up $14.15 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Clearside Biomedical: Q1 Earnings Insights

Clearside Biomedical CLSD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clearside Biomedical missed estimated earnings by 62.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $313.00 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Milestone Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Milestone Pharmaceuticals MIST reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Milestone Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.33 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Teekay Tankers Q1 Earnings

Teekay Tankers TNK reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 02:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Teekay Tankers beat estimated earnings by 43.06%, reporting an EPS of $-0.41 versus an estimate of $-0.72. Revenue was up $31.27 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Sharps Compliance Q3 Earnings

Sharps Compliance SMED reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sharps Compliance missed estimated earnings by 125.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.04. Revenue was down $9.95 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

890K+
Followers
436K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy