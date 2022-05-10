Welbilt: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) _ Welbilt Inc. (WBT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $2.9 million in its first quarter.

The New Port Richey, Florida-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The food and beverage equipment maker posted revenue of $333 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WBT