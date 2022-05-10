Gulf Island Fabrication: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents.

The builder of structures for the offshore petroleum industry posted revenue of $28.7 million in the period.

