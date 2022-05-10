Vinci Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEBLON-RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AP) _ Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) on Tuesday reported profit of $8.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Leblon-Rio de janeiro, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 15 cents.

The investments platform posted revenue of $18 million in the period.

