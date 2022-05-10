ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Naval Special Warfare sailor dies after training incident

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Naval Special Warfare sailor died Monday from injuries received late last week during a training exercise at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia, the Navy said Tuesday.

The Navy said the sailor was injured after a helicopter landing incident on Thursday.

According to a Navy official, the helicopter experienced a hard landing near the sailor, who was on the ground and not in the aircraft. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details not yet made public, said the injured service member was a combat support sailor, not a Navy SEAL.

The sailor was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, but died Monday afternoon. The sailor’s name is being withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification is complete in accordance with Navy policy.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

