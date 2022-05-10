ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A.k.a. Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ A.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.5 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The portfolio of online fashion brands posted revenue of $148.3 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $143.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, a.k.a. Brands said it expects revenue in the range of $173 million to $177 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $785 million to $805 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AKA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AKA

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

