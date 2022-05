When the news broke that a leaked Supreme Court opinion showed Roe v. Wade might soon be overturned, pro-life advocates reacted with joyful, yet cautious optimism. Left-leaning abortion supporters, on the other hand, appeared to forget what century they live in, with elected leaders and media pundits wildly predicting that overturning Roe would lead to open season on other social issues like gay marriage and voting rights, and even take us back to the days of interracial marriage bans and segregated schools.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO