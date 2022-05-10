Spring Craft Show in Elkton shines on a rainy day

ELKTON — Saturday was chilly, windy and rainy - the polar opposite of mild weather associated with the month of May, but the weather didn't stop the Spring Craft Show in Elkton from drawing crowds.

The weather did force planners of the Craft Show held at American Legion Post 15 on Main Street in Elkton to move the fundraising event inside the building, which, as a result, was filled with 28 vendors who were selling an array of mostly handmade merchandise at their booths.

But the rain did not seem to stop people from attending the craft show, nor did it seem to dampen the mood of the attendees and the vendors.

"The weather is bad today, but I told my granddaughters that we were going to the craft show. We love to see what people make," said Elkton-area resident Christine Mosley, who was accompanied by her grandkids, Tabitha Anderson, 8, and Lamae Anderson, 6. "This is the first craft show of the season I've heard of."

Shortly after arriving with their grandmother, Tabitha and Lamae stopped at the Kiscomin booth manned by the business owners, Elkton-area residents Bill and Sandy McKeown. The girls seemed quite amused as they inspected toy dragons, butterflies, octopuses and other objects made of hard plastic. (Kiscomin, by the way, is an acronym for Kickass Imaginative Sensible Company Magnificently Inspirational Novelties).

Bill McKeown uses a 3-D printer to design the hard plastic dragons, butterflies and such. "Anything you can think of, I can make it," Bill said. "The kids love it."

The novelty figures are just one example of the interesting, handmade items that vendors were selling at the craft show on Saturday. The long list includes rings and other jewelry created with deer antlers; soap in a variety of colors, shapes and fragrances, including tobacco and campfire for the more manly customers; and jewelry, mirror frames and other objects (even a miniature Christmas tree) made with gorgeous-looking seashells that had been gathered on tropical beaches.

The Spring Craft Show served as a fundraiser for the Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion Post 15, according to Renee Kyte, president of the ladies auxiliary; and Anna Maria Gorman, who is the auxiliary's 2nd vice president. The ladies auxiliary has approximately 80 members, of which about 20 percent are active, they reported.

Grading the event on a curve because of the messy weather, the planners were pleased with the turnout and with the overall Spring Craft Show.

"It was supposed to be inside. But because of the weather, we squeezed everyone in here. It was a rain or shine event," Gorman told the Cecil Whig.