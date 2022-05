TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was found dead in the middle of an Exeter road Thursday morning, police say. At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, police received a report of a man who was unconscious near the intersection of F and King street. When investigators arrived they determined that the man was dead […]

TULARE COUNTY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO