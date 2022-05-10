Limbach: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its first quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $114.8 million in the period.

Limbach expects full-year revenue in the range of $510 million to $540 million.

