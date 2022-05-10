ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

Cecil County's Biggest Job Fair Thursday at Singerly Fire Co.

By Jane Bellmyer
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 2 days ago

ELKTON — With more than 60 potential employers on hand under one roof, Susquehanna Workforce Network will host what it bills as “Cecil County’s Biggest Job Fair” May 12 from noon until 4 p.m. at Singerly Fire Company Banquet Hall.

Jessica Fessler, spokeswoman for the Workforce Network, said records may be broken Thursday.

“We are hoping this event will have 150 to 200 attendees,” Fessler said Monday. This will likely be the largest hiring event seen since the pandemic. At the height of the outbreak all job fairs were virtual. In the past year, SWN has been rotating between virtual and in person events on smaller scales.

Interest in this job fair has been strong with more than 60 employers with identified needs for staffing. Fessler said all different sectors will be represented including warehousing, case management and even remote positions.

“In case management this is for health care, social work and human services,” she said.

Singerly Fire Company is located at 300 Newark Avenue.

Employers include Northrop Grumman, Kinsley, Allied Universal, ChristianaCare, KeHE, Moon Air, Highline Warren, Flowers Foods, Beacon Staffing, Smithfield, Aviso Resources, Herr’s and also state and federal employers.

Come prepared with your resumes in hand, Fessler said.

“Depending on the employer, we’re seeing more hiring on the spot,” she said. “Definitely job seekers should plan to be interviewed on the spot.”

To see a complete list of all the employers go to https://www.swnetwork.org/15th-annual-cecil-county-job-fair/ .

WDEL 1150AM

'Going wholesale with it' | 100% disabled vets in New Castle County no longer have to pay property taxes

New Castle County fully disabled veterans no longer have to pay county property taxes. With County Executive Matt Meyer's signing of ordinance 22-043 on Thursday, May 12, 2022, veterans who live in the county and qualify for 100% disability through the US Veterans Administration will have their property taxes for the county relieved. It also reduces sewer and dwelling fees for those same veterans by 50%.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Site work underway for Route 9 retail/office complex

Site work is underway for Plaza 9, a 75,000-square-foot retail and office complex on an 11-acre parcel at the intersection of Route 9 and Fisher Road near Lewes across from Dollar General. In January 2020, Sussex County Council approved a rezoning for the tract from AR-1, agricultural-residential, to C-2 medium commercial district. The developer is required to provide a connection to the Lewes-to-Georgetown Trail, which runs adjacent to the property.
LEWES, DE
Wbaltv.com

Emerging entrepreneur charged in Edgewood bank robbery

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A man dedicated to his pie-baking business and helping young people is charged with robbing a bank in Harford County. Mosiah Fit, 32, is accused of robbing the Truist Bank branch in Edgewood. Harford County sheriff's deputies arrested him on May 4 and he remains held without bail.
EDGEWOOD, MD
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in May

NEWARK, Del.- As gasoline and food prices continue to rise, the Food Bank of Delaware says it will continue to host its monthly drive-thru mobile pantries that started in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first one is scheduled for Monday, May 16 starting at 10...
NEWARK, DE
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Public Schools officials announce 2022 high school graduation details

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials on Thursday announced 2022 high school graduation details. While in-person seating will be limited at upcoming BCPS’ high school graduations, friends, extended family, and community members are invited to witness these milestone events via livestream. More than 7,000 students will graduate from BCPS this spring. All graduations will be held at Towson University’s SECU … Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Schools officials announce 2022 high school graduation details" The post Baltimore County Public Schools officials announce 2022 high school graduation details appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Permanently Preserves 22 Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 22 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on May 11. These easements will permanently preserve an additional 3,339 acres of prime farmland in Caroline, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Queen Anne’s Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, and Worcester counties for an investment of more than $14 million.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Solar panels catch on fire at Harford County home

Fire crews responded to a fire at a home in Joppatowne on Wednesday afternoon, with solar panels on fire. The incident occurred on the 1000 block of Emmerick Drive in Harford County. The Joppa-Magnolia VFC and mutual aide departments worked together to put the fire out. No injuries have been...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Middle River restaurant sells winning $39,100 Maryland Lottery Racetrax ticket

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A wintry Wednesday in January certainly was the perfect day for a Baltimore man to try his luck playing Racetrax. The 77-year-old visited a nearby retailer and made a random horse selection that led to a $39,100 prize. The lucky winner was visiting Taj Restaurant located at 9610 Pulaski Highway in Middle River when he decided to play … Continue reading "Middle River restaurant sells winning $39,100 Maryland Lottery Racetrax ticket" The post Middle River restaurant sells winning $39,100 Maryland Lottery Racetrax ticket appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Daily Voice

Body Allegedly Found In Central PA Tent City (DEVELOPING)

A body was supposedly found near a tent city in central Pennsylvania, according to volunteers feeding people experiencing homelessness who were living in the area. The unidentified person was allegedly found in a wooded area near the encampment in Harrisburg on Wednesday, May 11. The volunteers were unable to go...
HARRISBURG, PA
Jobs
NottinghamMD.com

2022 Police Unity Tour rolls through Harford County [PHOTOS]

EDGEWOOD, MD—The 2022 Police Unity Tour rolled through Harford County on Wednesday morning. The primary purpose of the Police Unity Tour is to raise awareness of Law Enforcement Officers who have died in the line of duty. The secondary purpose is to raise funds for the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial and Museum. In May 1997, the Police Unity Tour … Continue reading "2022 Police Unity Tour rolls through Harford County [PHOTOS]" The post 2022 Police Unity Tour rolls through Harford County [PHOTOS] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
coolprogeny.com

2022 Baltimore Area Farmers Markets

It’s May… and you know what that means… farmers markets are sprouting all over town! Here are some of our favorite Baltimore area weekly markets all in one convenient place so you can see which markets happen when. Keep it handy so you know where to nab local fresh fruits, veggies, and baked goods.
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski announces historic funding for summer SNAP program

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Tuesday announced record funding for Summer SNAP for Children, a program helping low-income families put food on the table for school-age children during the summer months when they don’t have access to school breakfast and lunch. As a result of nearly $2.8 million in contributions from the State and County, the program will … Continue reading "Olszewski announces historic funding for summer SNAP program" The post Olszewski announces historic funding for summer SNAP program appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Howard Co. Health Dept. searching for dog owner after person is bit

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — The Howard County Health Department is asking for the public's help finding a dog owner after a person was bit Sunday afternoon. According to a press release from the health department, the victim was bitten by a dog near East Wind Way in Columbia. The victim claims an older white woman with white hair was walking two large dogs when the victim was bitten.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Get your fried shrimp fix at these First State restaurants

Coming off the Delaware trifecta — Mother’s Day, the Wilmington Flower Market and Winterthur’s Point to Point — you probably missed National Shrimp Day on May 10. To celebrate the occasion, recipe expert Veronica Fletcher of the site Pantry & Larder scoured Google trends and found each state’s most requested shrimp recipes. Forget bang-bang, spicy or steamed. Delawareans hunted for fried shrimp recipes ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
wypr.org

State panel considers plan to sell Spring Grove Hospital for $1

A controversial plan to sell the state-owned Spring Grove Hospital Center to the University of Maryland Baltimore County for $1 is on the docket at Wednesday's Board of Public Works meeting. Rachel Baye and Nathan Sterner discuss the controversy. Sterner:. Let’s start with some background. Describe Spring Grove Hospital Center....
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841.

