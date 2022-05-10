Cecil County's Biggest Job Fair Thursday at Singerly Fire Co.

ELKTON — With more than 60 potential employers on hand under one roof, Susquehanna Workforce Network will host what it bills as “Cecil County’s Biggest Job Fair” May 12 from noon until 4 p.m. at Singerly Fire Company Banquet Hall.

Jessica Fessler, spokeswoman for the Workforce Network, said records may be broken Thursday.

“We are hoping this event will have 150 to 200 attendees,” Fessler said Monday. This will likely be the largest hiring event seen since the pandemic. At the height of the outbreak all job fairs were virtual. In the past year, SWN has been rotating between virtual and in person events on smaller scales.

Interest in this job fair has been strong with more than 60 employers with identified needs for staffing. Fessler said all different sectors will be represented including warehousing, case management and even remote positions.

“In case management this is for health care, social work and human services,” she said.

Singerly Fire Company is located at 300 Newark Avenue.

Employers include Northrop Grumman, Kinsley, Allied Universal, ChristianaCare, KeHE, Moon Air, Highline Warren, Flowers Foods, Beacon Staffing, Smithfield, Aviso Resources, Herr’s and also state and federal employers.

Come prepared with your resumes in hand, Fessler said.

“Depending on the employer, we’re seeing more hiring on the spot,” she said. “Definitely job seekers should plan to be interviewed on the spot.”

To see a complete list of all the employers go to https://www.swnetwork.org/15th-annual-cecil-county-job-fair/ .