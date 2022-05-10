ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, MN

Obituary- Mildred "Millie" (Peterson) Floding, 85

voiceofalexandria.com
 2 days ago

Mildred "Millie" (Peterson) Floding, age 85, of Alexandria died on Monday, May 9th. A Funeral Service will be...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

St. Andrews Church “Packs the Pews” to support Second Harvest

St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids, recently completed a successful “Pack the Pews” March FoodShare campaign to raise more than $1,000 and 1,176 pounds of food for Second Harvest North Central Food Bank. Angela Olson, Parish Secretary, came up with the idea to pack the pews with...
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Sabbatical offers time to reconnect, strengthen congregation

On May 29, Pastor Emily Munger will hold her last sermon before going on a three-month sabbatical to reset, reconnect and ensure she doesn’t become indispensable to her congregation. It might sound counterintuitive, but it’s one way to keep a congregation resilient and healthy. Many people understandably look...
RELIGION
voiceofalexandria.com

Jen Jebas of the United Way joins us on this week's "One on One"

On this week's "One on One," Jen Jebas discusses some of the great things that the United Way is doing locally for the area. Jen Jabas joins Mark Anthony on this week's "One on One" Your browser does not support the audio element. "One on One" with Mark Anthony, is...
ADVOCACY
voiceofalexandria.com

Creative Touch Groundbreaking Ceremony Rescheduled for May 17

Join us for a Groundbreaking Ceremony on Tuesday, May 17 at 9 am to celebrate the start of the new build for Creative Touch Boutique!. The groundbreaking will happen at its future location on the corner of 5th Ave. and Broadway St. in downtown Alexandria. Come out and show your support for this business!
ALEXANDRIA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alexandria, MN
Obituaries
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Alexandria, MN
City
Peterson, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Semi overturns in Moe Township Thursday evening

(Alexandria, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says on Thursday evening a semi overturned due to straight-line winds. The incident took place on eastbound I-94 in Moe Township in Douglas County. Authorities say a 2020 Kenworth Semi, driven by, Juan Gonzalez, 50, of Cococ, Florida, suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was reportedly...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Love INC of Douglas County Lakes Area Open House

Love INC will be revealing a NEW LOGO! To celebrate we are having an Open House and Logo / Sign Reveal Party! Come join us to see our new logo revealed to the public with our new building signs. Love In the Name of Christ will offer building tours, snacks, swag, brochures, fun and information about what we do and why we do it. Everyone is welcome! Open House from 9 am to 11 am with the signs revealed at 10 am. Bring a friend and come join the fun! Media Welcome! Who: Love INC of Douglas County Lakes Area What: Open House / New LOGO Party When: Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 9-11 am - NEW Sign Reveal at 10 am! Where: 44 Glenn Rd NW, Alexandria, MN 56308 Why: It has been almost 20 years since we last changed our logo, so why now? The very simple answer is because the way we communicate has changed.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

RE/MAX founder gives back to employees and community

(Alexandria, MN)--John Collopy, founder of RE/MAX Results, which has an office in Alexandria, feels strongly about the importance of building a strong foundation for all. That’s why since 2015, the foundation he started, RE/MAX Results Foundation, has donated nearly a half million dollars in grant money, and given employees time off to donate thousands of volunteer hours to projects in the areas of housing, education and community building.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Woman arrested after man suffers multiple injuries in Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN)--On Thursday afternoon, Alexandria Police officers were called to the report of an assault in 1000 Block of Nokomis Street in Alexandria. Upon arrival, officers reportedly located a male victim with multiple injuries. The male victim was taken to Alomere Health where he is being treated for his injuries.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millie#Obituary Mildred#Funeral Service#Calvary Lutheran Church
voiceofalexandria.com

1 killed in Lyon County crash

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- A Matlock, Iowa, woman was killed Thursday in a head-on collision near Rock Rapids. The Iowa State Patrol said that Carol Fliear, 71, was eastbound on Iowa Highway 9 at about 12:37 p.m., when her Ford Taurus crossed the center line for an unknown reason and collided head-on with a semi trailer at the highway's intersection with Lyon County Road K-60.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Antique tractor parts dealer cited for burning tires

Jerry Everitt said he has been burning tractor tires for years near Strawberry Point. (Photo by Andrea Errthum/Iowa DNR) A Strawberry Point man who strips antique tractors for parts to resell had been illegally burning the tires from the tractors until March, when someone reported a fire on his property north of town, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
STRAWBERRY POINT, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Fire damages Alton restaurant

ALTON, Iowa -- An Alton restaurant was damaged early Tuesday in a fire. The Alton Volunteer Fire Department was paged at 3:42 a.m. to a fire at the Yard Bar & Grille, 211 E. 10th St. When firefighters arrived, flames were visible and the back of the building was engulfed, said Kevin Langel, second assistant fire chief.
ALTON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
voiceofalexandria.com

Storms hit Alexandria and the surrounding area, cleanup underway

(Alexandria, MN)--Severe weather hit the Alexandria area on Thursday evening. Many homes were damaged along with trees, sheds, and other damage throughout the city. The National Weather Service will determine if it was straight-line winds and/or a tornado that did the damage. A tornado/waterspout was reported in Vining in Otter...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

UPDATE: State, defense rest in Grundy Center trooper slaying trial

WEBSTER CITY -- Testimony has ended in the trial of the man accused of killing Sgt. Jim Smith in Grundy Center in 2021. Closing arguments in the case will be Monday. Prosecutors rested Thursday morning after putting on their last two witnesses -- the state medical examiner and a firearms expert.
GRUNDY CENTER, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Man pleads guilty go attempted murder in Otter Tail County

(Fergus Falls, MN) -- A 36-year-old man has pleaded guilty to an attempted murder charge for a shooting in Pelican Rapids last month. Authorities in Otter Tail County received a 9-1-1 call from a woman who was crying and screaming that someone had shot her. Phoutthasa Prathane was taken into custody at the end of a police pursuit in Redwood County later the same night.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Love INC Hosting Open House and New Logo Party

Love INC will be revealing a NEW LOGO! To celebrate they are having an Open House and Logo / Sign Reveal Party! Join them Thursday, May 19th from 9-11 am at 44 Glenn Rd NW, Alexandria, MN 56308 to see their new logo revealed to the public with our new building signs. - NEW Sign Reveal at 10 am!
ALEXANDRIA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, May 13th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- With little time to spare, the Missouri Senate has passed a Congressional redistricting bill. Now it’s up to the governor to take action on the plan. The legislation is made up of six likely Republican districts and two Democratic ones. Getting the proposal across the finish line has been a big lift for the Senate because Republicans in that chamber have been at odds over the political makeup of the districts. After the Senate passed the measure, the upper chamber called it quits for the rest of the session -- ending one day early and killing any other legislative priorities this year.
MISSOURI STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

One person dies in storms on Wednesday night in southwest Minnesota

(Worthington, MN)-- One person has reportedly died as a result of the severe weather. Authorities say a woman was riding in a vehicle and died in Wednesday night's storm. Three vehicles were heading east on I-90 when they encountered power lines that had fallen over onto the roadway due to the storm.
WORTHINGTON, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Huskers confirm suspended assistant coach Chuck Love resigns

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Suspended Nebraska women's basketball associate head coach Chuck Love has left the program. The university’s athletic department confirmed Love's resignation. Nebraska announced Feb. 19 that Love had been suspended with pay but didn't disclose a reason. Love was in his sixth season at Nebraska with head coach Amy Williams. He previously worked on Williams’ staff at South Dakota. Love’s suspension coincided with the departure of sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin. Neither was on the bench for a Feb. 17 game at Penn State.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy