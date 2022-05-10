US prosecutors charge leader of Haitian gang with conspiracy in kidnapping of 16 American missionaries

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police searched for suspects Wednesday following two mass shootings in the city just hours apart the day before in a wave of violence that has rattled neighborhoods across Baltimore. The first shooting on North Rose Street near Monument Street injured three people and left one man dead. Police identified him as 25-year-old Chone Cummings. 25-year-old Chone Cummings died in a mass shooting yesterday in East Baltimore. Ahead on WJZ, I’ll speak to the friend who called the ambulance—Chone’s last words to him—and the impact of this horrible violence. @wjz pic.twitter.com/zyHhJqTIL7 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 11, 2022 Cummings’ friend, who...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO