ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Alex Cora shaves beard; Boston Red Sox manager says, ‘If we win 10 in a row, it’s on me’

By Christopher Smith
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ATLANTA — The beard is gone. “I’ll tell you what, if we win 10 in a row, it’s on me because I should have recognized that before,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said as he sat clean shaven in the visitors dugout here at Truist Park on...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Will Red Sox trade Bogaerts? MLB insider proposes potential deal

The Xander Bogaerts dilemma has cast a dark cloud over the Boston Red Sox' 2022 season. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of his current contract at the end of the year. Extension talks with the organization came to a screeching halt in the offseason when he reportedly was offered an under-market four-year, $90 million deal.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Watch Red Sox star Rafael Devers blast huge grand slam vs. Braves

Rafael Devers is doing everything he can to help the Boston Red Sox end their five-game losing streak in Atlanta. The star third baseman gave the Red Sox a 6-0 lead in the second inning of Tuesday night's game against the Braves with a grand slam. This blast gave the...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
State
Georgia State
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Cardinals looming as trade suitor for Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox created an interesting dynamic in their infield this offseason when they signed free-agent shortstop Trevor Story to a lucrative contract, with incumbent Xander Bogaerts already on the roster. While the Red Sox have made things work between the two, with Bogaerts manning short and Story at second, Boston hasn’t been as successful as a team, as they currently sit in last place in the American League East, conjuring early thoughts about the trade deadline. Bogaerts, who has an opt-out in his contract at the end of this year, failed to agree to a long-term extension this offseason. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals, who are in second place in the National League Central, just so happen to have a vacancy at shortstop after optioning Paul DeJong to the minors.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Hazel Mae
Person
Joey Cora
FOX Sports

Red Sox look to secure 2-game series win against the Braves

LINE: Braves -131, Red Sox +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox and the Atlanta Braves square off on Wednesday in the second game of a two-game series. The Red Sox won the first, 9-4. Atlanta is 14-17 overall and 8-9 at home. The Braves...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beard#The Red Sox#Yankees#Ac
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox preaching patience -- not panic -- when it comes to promoting top prospects | Chris Cotillo (MLB Notebook)

WORCESTER -- With the Red Sox scuffling at the major-league level, it’s logical that the organization may look toward Worcester for some reinforcements in the coming weeks. But despite the fact there are logical call-up candidates on the Triple-A roster, Boston is still preaching patience when it comes to its top young players.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Matt Grzelcyk Out For Bruins-Hurricanes Game 6; Bruce Cassidy Explains Why

The Boston Bruins will be a little light on blue-line manpower Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes. Bruce Cassidy announced Thursday at a press conference Matt Grzelcyk will be out of the lineup when the B’s face off against the ‘Canes in Game 6 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series. Cassidy indicated Grzelcyk is battling an injury, but he didn’t disclose the ailment.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Watch: Braves Walk-Off Win Against The Red Sox

The Braves advanced to 15-17 in the 32 games that they have played in so far this season. Their record is not very good, but the entire National League East Division has been so bad that the Braves are actually in second place. The first place team is the New...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Red Sox visit the Rangers to start 3-game series

LINE: Rangers -115, Red Sox -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series at home against the Boston Red Sox on Friday. Texas has gone 6-10 in home games and 13-17 overall. The Rangers have gone 1-5 in games decided by one run.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

WooSox notebook: Prospect Josh Winckowski, usually a starter, is a possible relief option for Red Sox

WORCESTER -- There was an air of confusion at Polar Park on Wednesday afternoon when WooSox starter Josh Winckowski was lifted from the game after just two scoreless innings. Thankfully, the 23-year-old had no injury or anything of the sort. It was a planned shorter outing as WooSox manager Chad Tracy keeps pitching options open and available for the big-league club, should they need them.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
74K+
Followers
54K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy