ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Mark McGhee insists Dundee have given St Johnstone something to think about

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VU9WG_0fZYcDZI00

Dundee boss Mark McGhee insists his side have given relegation rivals St Johnstone something to think about after they beat Hibernian 3-1.

The Dark Blues knew anything less than a victory against Hibs at Dens would result in relegation from the cinch Premiership.

They took the lead through Niall McGinn but were pegged back before half-time when James Scott netted for the visitors.

However, Dundee secured all three points with goals after the break by Josh Mulligan and Charlie Adam to give themselves a lifeline going into the final weekend, although they still need Saints to lose their final two matches against Aberdeen and Hibs.

McGhee said: “It gives them a lot to think about. Not only that but for us, we can look at this result tonight and think we have a chance at the weekend of winning at Livingston as well.

“If we lost tonight, then it’s all over, but it wouldn’t have given us as much hope going into Sunday. But now, you look at it and think the chances are that we might get a result on Sunday.

“They’ll feel that pressure as well but I don’t expect St Johnstone to take zero points from their final two games.”

McGhee said his players were fully aware of the gravity of the situation they were in.

He added: “They’d faced up to the reality of the situation a long time ago and it didn’t come as a shock that we were suddenly in relegation trouble and facing a game like this tonight.”

Hibs caretaker boss David Gray admitted his side did not react to Dundee’s second-half onslaught.

He said: “It was extremely disappointing.

“At half-time we talked about it again that Dundee were going to throw absolutely everything at it because of the situation they find themselves in.

“When that period happened, unfortunately we were found wanting.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Celtic secure Premiership title - as it happened

Video caption: Celtic celebrate clinching Scottish Premiership titleCeltic celebrate clinching Scottish Premiership title. If you want to check out highlights from Celtic's title party and all of tonight's matches, Sportscene is on BBC One Scotland at 22:40. We'll chuck the programme up online too. Enjoy - and good night. King...
SOCCER
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Snoop Dogg, Hibs, Man Utd, West Ham, Diallo, Johnson, Robinson, Appleton, Balogun, McClelland

Celtic, who clinched the Scottish title with Wednesday's draw away to Dundee United, have told Snoop Dogg to book his flight for their championship celebrations at home to Motherwell on Saturday, the rapper having admitted in March they were one of his favourite teams while suggesting he would be in Scotland for the party. (Scottish Sun)
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Niall Mcginn
Person
Charlie Adam
Person
Mark Mcghee
The Independent

Graham Potter expecting ‘hostile’ Elland Road for Leeds clash

Brighton boss Graham Potter believes relegation-threatened Leeds’ recent disciplinary issues are completely understandable ahead of visiting “hostile” Elland Road.Jesse Marsch’s hosts are scrapping for Premier League survival and plunged into the drop zone on the back of last weekend’s 2-1 loss at Arsenal.Defender Luke Ayling was dismissed for a reckless first-half lunge against the Gunners, before winger Dan James picked up a costly red card in Wednesday’s 3-0 home defeat to Chelsea.“You expect it – they’re a team who’s fighting for their lives,” said Potter. “They’re doing everything they can to stay in the Premier League; they’ve lost two players...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Super League: Huddersfield Giants 32-22 Wigan Warriors

Tries: Senior 3, Leutele, Wardle, Hewitt Goals: Russell 4. Louis Senior scored a hat-trick as Huddersfield Giants beat Wigan Warriors in a dress rehearsal for the Challenge Cup final later this month. Senior and Ricky Leutele crossed for the home side in the first half, with Sam Halsall going over...
RUGBY
BBC

Rangers in talks over Europa League parade in Glasgow

Rangers are in talks with Glasgow City Council about the possibility of an open-top bus parade if they win the Europa League in Seville next week. Thousands of fans are heading to Spain for Wednesday's match against German side Eintracht Frankfurt. If the result goes their way, Rangers are keen...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dundee#Dens#Aberdeen
SkySports

County Championship: Keaton Jennings shines as Lancashire dominate Yorkshire

Jennings became only the second Lancashire player to post three Roses hundreds in as many innings as he underpinned a dominant opening day against Yorkshire at Headingley. Jennings followed former England left-hander Geoff Pullar, who achieved the feat in 1959 and 1960. The current Red Rose opener added a 280-ball...
SPORTS
SkySports

Philippe Coutinho signs permanent Aston Villa deal: He can go up another level, says manager Steven Gerrard

Philippe Coutinho can still go up another level, says Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard, after the playmaker signed a permanent deal with club on Thursday. Coutinho, 29, initially joined Villa on a six-month loan from Barcelona in the January transfer window, with Gerrard hoping to be able to then persuade the player to move to Villa Park permanently.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Marsch hopeful for Bamford return as Leeds fights relegation

LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds striker Patrick Bamford could return from injury to help the Premier League club fight relegation with two games left in the season. Bamford has been limited to nine league appearances this season but manager Jesse Marsch is hopeful for Sunday's game against Brighton at Elland Road.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Mansfield Town v Northampton Town: Nigel Clough wary of 'determined' Cobblers

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough expects to face a Northampton side with "renewed determination" in the League Two play-off semi-finals. The Cobblers won their final game at Barrow but missed out on automatic promotion on goal difference after Bristol Rovers beat Scunthorpe 7-0. "There will be large degree of disappointment...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
134K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy