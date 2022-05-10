Osprey couple returns to summer nest in Huntington Harbor

After a winter down south, some feathered friends are back in Suffolk County.

An osprey couple that traveled from South America are back at their summer home in Huntington Harbor.

In 2021, the pair of birds built their nest in an area that blocked the entrance to the lighthouse.

Pam Setchell, of the Huntington Lighthouse Preservation Society, says they were limited in what they could do to move the birds.

"They are protected under the Migratory Bird Act," Setchell says. "Once they build a nest and they lay eggs, that's it, they pretty much own the location."

After consulting with state wildlife officials, a plan was hatched to construct a new nest platform nearby and carefully move the massive nest off the walkway.

There was no guarantee that the birds would return to their home in its new location.

Now the ospreys are back and taking care of two specked eggs.

"The best thing in the world we could've seen is to see that mom and dad are trying to become mom and dad again," Setchell says

Anyone who takes a tour of the lighthouse can come out to the watch deck landing and peer out the window to see the bird setting on her nest.