PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department said a man is in custody in connection with a bomb threat in downtown Phoenix Wednesday night. Officers were called to the area of 4th and Van Buren streets around 5:15 p.m. to investigate a suspicious vehicle and a bomb threat, the Phoenix Police Department said. AC Hotel and APS buildings near 5th and Van Buren streets, and the AMC Theater near 3rd and Van Buren streets were evacuated as a result.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO