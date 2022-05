GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Al Horford never won a district title playing at Grand Ledge High School, his career ending in 2004. He did, however, win two NCAA basketball titles at Florida, then moved on to the NBA where he is in his 15th season. The other night he scored 30 points at age 35 to help his Boston Celtics win a playoff game at defending champion Milwaukee.

GRAND LEDGE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO