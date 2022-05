RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - March proved to be another promising number for Rapid City. In March sales tax revenue was about $3.16 million. Up nearly 6% over March of 2021. 2021 sales tax was up 19% over 2020. The city reaches for about a two to three percent increase each year to consider inflation. Since we are seeing high inflation levels, that percentage to look for has gone up, but Rapid City is still seeing growth amidst increased prices. The first time the city saw sales tax revenue above $3 million was in December of 2020 and since then six other months have been above $3 million.

