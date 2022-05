Kansas City Royals catcher MJ Melendez is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Matt Bush and the Texas Rangers. Melendez is taking a seat after starting the past three games behind the plate. Salvador Perez is at catcher on Wednesday while Ryan O'Hearn returns to the lineup as the designated hitter and cleanup batter. Hunter Dozier is hitting fifth, down one spot from yesterday.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO