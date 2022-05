Earlier this week, Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess spoke at the Financial Times' Future of the Car summit. Fittingly Diess spoke about EVs like the ID. Buzz and ID. 4. He also set out some plans for the Volkswagen Group as a whole. The massive auto conglomerate has high-end brands like Porsche, Bugatti, and Lamborghini under its umbrella. Those plans mean that around 8% of the VW Group's sales are set to be electric this year, with 25% of sales set to be electric by 2025.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO