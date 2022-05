The foundation of any relationship should be built on trust and communication and the same can apply to business in any industry. In order for freight operations to run smoothly, the relationship between carriers and shippers should embody total trust and constant communication. When operating with these partnership principles, the outcome will be continual improvement, creating efficiency and elevated customer service — thus promoting growth for all parties involved. At Ascent, our partnership with our carriers is paramount.

