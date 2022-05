LOS ANGELES — Six years ago, artist Jenny Yurshansky and her mother traveled to Moldova on an artist’s grant. It was the first time her mother had returned since fleeing antisemitism in the late 1970s. The artist was struck by the abundance of roses there, and made a connection between them and the dozens of roses her mother tended in her garden in Northridge where the family later settled. Upon returning to the US, she shared this observation with her mother, only to be met with utter confusion. “I don’t know what you’re talking about,” her mother replied. “There were no roses there.”

