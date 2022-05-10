ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Warming trend continues through Thursday; storms possible Saturday

By Lance Blocker
wcbi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Our warming trend continues with highs in the upper-80s today, then rain becomes possible again this weekend. TONIGHT: Mostly...

www.wcbi.com

Comments / 0

