Everything you ever needed to know about butter with Lisa Lewey-Shields

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) Champaign County Humane Society is back with a furry friend looking for their furever family. The annual ‘Mutt Strut’ this past Saturday, May 7th raised over $20,000 and had more than 60 dogs attend, and participate in, the crowed favorite-peanut butter eating contest!
The building at 2312 W Springfield has been many things. When I first moved to this side of town in the early 2000s, it was El Torero, the original Fuentes family restaurant. Once the new El Toro was built just down the road, it became My Thai, under the same ownership as Siam Terrace. Our family loved My Thai. Out here in West Champaign, there are a lot of fast food chains, so having a place where we could get sushi and drunken noodles (pad kee mao) so close to us was wonderful, and we mourned its closing in 2019.
Jessica Biel is starring in a new series “Candy” as a Texas Housewife who struggles with the pressure of conformity. Film Critic Pam Powell sat down with a couple of her co-stars to talk about their characters and experience behind the scenes!
Champaign Farmers Market is happening every Tuesday from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the parking lot at Neil & Washington in downtown Champaign. The Market operates from May 17 – October 25. This year vendors will be offering meat, poultry, eggs, vegetables, fruit, microgreens, baked goods, bread, desserts, flowers, and herbal products, dog treats, food trucks, and more!
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A central Illinois doughnut shop has been named one of the best in America!. Revival City Doughnuts is one of the top 25 in the United States, according to the publication Feast and Field. Readers were surveyed to come up with the rankings. The company's website...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A summer favorite in Peoria will not be happening this year. The Taste of Peoria is an annual event where local restaurants and shops bring their products to give locals a “taste” of what is offered in the city. Thursday, the Peoria Area...
Do you pay attention to what's in front of you while cutting the grass - I mean, really pay attention? I'll be honest, when I'm on the ol' John Deere, I'm usually listening to music or a ball game, I not really looking down to see what I'm cutting. I just assume I'm cutting grass. Sometimes, though, you'll encounter a little something extra in your yard - something that might make you stop and take a closer look. Beth Wilcox, from Wabash County, IN, was cutting her grass when she noticed this alien-looking insect in her grass. We know now that what she saw is a Giant Water Bug.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois is getting ready for a record-breaking graduation ceremony this Saturday. In addition to the Class of 2022, the Classes of 2020 and 2021 are being welcomed back to campus to participate, as they were denied a traditional, in-person commencement ceremony due to COVID-19. University officials said they’re […]
The upcoming Festival of Quilts with Cunningham Children’s Home is coming up on June 3 & 4. Their signature fundraiser helps cover the cost of care for the 794 clients served by Cunningham’s programs. “Centerpieces and Such” is a new element we’ve added to Festival of Quilts to...
FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois staple will no longer be made in Farmington. The announcement came from Utz Quality Foods, the parent brand of Kitchen Cooked. The Farmington facility will now be used as a full-scale sales distribution center. “As part of this, our current Farmington Associates...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign firefighters said they were able to contain a situation involving potential hazardous materials. On Wednesday afternoon, a report came in from a commercial occupancy about an overheating 55-gallon drum of aluminum powder suspended in water. The situation was reportedly developing at 3200 Farber Drive in Champaign.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Champaign firefighters were called in Wednesday afternoon to a potential hazardous materials incident. It happened in the 3200 block of Farber Drive. Crews found an overheating 55-gallon drum of aluminum powder suspended in water. There were three drums of product, that were stored outside, overheating...
Budget friendly movies shown outdoors to help keep your kids entertained this summer. Warm weather entertainment doesn’t have to break the bank! Where to find free (or cheap) outdoor movies showing for families in Champaign-Urbana and beyond. Movies shown outdoors are a unique tradition for Midwest families. Whether spectators...
I was born and raised in Normal, and Mother Murphy's was a mysterious curiosity of a place to myself and my friends. I've mentioned it a couple of times in this magazine — Mother Murphy's is the oldest headshop in Illinois, and it's a cultural icon. Now, after 54 years, they are expanding and opening a second location in Champaign.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Thursday that a planned road construction project on the University of Illinois campus will not start on its previously-announced starting date and will be delayed. The city originally planned to close southbound Fourth Street between Daniel Street and Armory Avenue on Monday to replace a […]
A treat for astronomy lovers on Sunday night as a total lunar eclipse will occur and it will be visible right here in central Illinois. A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth and moon align, and the moon passes into Earth’s shadow. Sometimes called a blood moon because of the red tint that the […]
HUDSON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - One of McLean County’s most popular burger stops is now a pile of debris after a devastating fire. Green Gables in Hudson was well known for many miles. “We were just there. It’s just a shock,” said Tod Williamson, president of the Lake...
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The body of a missing woman has been found. After days of searching and a special dive team, the family of Abbie Brandenburg has some closure. Brandenburg had been missing for several days. She was last seen driving over Lake Vermilion. Brandenburgs’ car was pulled from the lake late Wednesday night. […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are responding to a semi truck that rolled over near Mahomet. It’s on I-74 at mile post 174, which is the Prairie View Road exit. The eastbound lanes are currently shut down as authorities are diverting traffic on to US 150. This is still a developing story. […]
(Moline, IL) -- A Quad Cities TV photographer captured this photo this (Tuesday) morning on the I-74 Bridge over the Mississippi River. KWQC-TV Chief Photographer Mike Ortiz says the deer clustered together and caused a bit of a traffic jam, until they managed to find their way off the bridge to an exit into Illinois.
Comments / 0