Click here to read the full article. Having spent over 20 years of his life in the spotlight, R&B singer Omarion is very familiar with the struggle that comes with maintaining one’s peace of mind while interacting with the world around you. The singer plans to draw from his own experiences in hopes of helping others with his forthcoming book Unbothered: The Power of Choosing Joy. His literary debut, the 256-page self-help book will provide readers “an intimate lens into his spiritual journey that has inspired so many to nurture themselves,” according to an overview.More from VIBE.comSamm Henshaw's 'Untidy Soul' Should...

YOGA ・ 3 HOURS AGO