If you live in the Capital Region and wanted some Chick-fil-A, you would either have to drive to the closest location, which is in Chicopee, Massachusetts... or you would have go to Albany International Airport, buy a plane ticket, go through TSA screening, and then you could patronize the only Chick-fil-A in the area at the airport concourse. I'm sure there were people willing to - and did - both.

CLIFTON PARK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO