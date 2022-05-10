ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago mass shooting: 5 wounded in Back of the Yards neighborhood, police say

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Multiple people were shot Tuesday afternoon on Chicago’s South Side. The shooting happened around 4:30...

Chicago gunman shoots, kills other driver in Albany Park: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking to identify a gunman who shot and killed a 37-year-old man. Shortly after 7 p.m. on May 6, a passenger riding in a black 2019 Nissan Altima fired shots at another driver in the 4400 block of North Hamlin Avenue in the Albany Park neighborhood.
Lashaunta Moore

21-year-old Woman Shot 11 Times in Auburn Gresham

As temperatures rise in Chicago, so are shootings, with the latest being a 21-year-old woman killed while confronting robbers at a residence in Auburn Gresham. According to FOX 32, the shooting happened in the 7500 block of South Wolcott Street. The woman approached the residence's garage while it was being robbed and attempted to confront the offenders, and one pulled out a weapon and fired several shots at the victim. She was hit in the chest, back, and arm and pronounced dead at the scene.
CBS Chicago

Four people ejected when two three-wheeled motorcycles crash in Grant Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were injured in a crash involving two three-wheeled motorcycles in Grant Park early Thursday. Police were called at 12:12 a.m. to the 1000 block of South Columbus Drive for the crash involving two Can-Am Spyders. An orange Spyder had rear-ended a silver one, police said. A 41-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were in the orange Spyder, and both were ejected. The man suffered a laceration to the face and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, while the woman suffered scrapes throughout her body and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. The silver Spyder was occupied by a 45-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, who were also both ejected, police said. The man suffered a laceration to the head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, while the woman suffered unspecified trauma to the body and was taken to Stroger in fair condition. No other injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
CBS Chicago

1 dead, 4 wounded in Back of the Yards shooting; 2 charged after crowd fights with police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are facing criminal charges after a hostile crowd fought with Chicago police officers who were responding to a mass shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.Police have said five people were standing outside near the intersection of 48th and Ada streets around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, when a stolen red Mazda pulled up, and an unspecified number of people got out, pulled out guns, and shot them all.Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said the shooting was the result of an ongoing gang conflict in the area. Gang members in the Mazda spotted members...
CBS Chicago

8 wounded in two shootings overnight in Jackson Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Eight people were wounded in two shootings overnight in Jackson Park.The first shooting happened when two men in an SUV opened fire around 10:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Richards Drive. According to police, six people were shot, including two men and four women. The ages of the victims range from 21 to 37 years old. A 37-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. Another woman, 29, was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in serious condition. Police are searching for the shooters. That was the second mass shooting in Chicago on Tuesday. Five people were...
CBS Chicago

COPA releases video of incident in which man shot three officers outside West Side station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released body cam video and other documentation Wednesday of a 2020 incident at the Grand central (25th) District police station in which three officers were shot. Police returned fire and shot the suspect, Lovelle Jordan, in the incident on July 30, 2020. Jordan was the suspect in a carjacking the month prior. He was arrested around 9 a.m. that morning in the 4800 block of West North Avenue in the North Austin neighborhood, after police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle, and spotted an unoccupied white Porsche that...
