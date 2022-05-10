ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, TN

Travel agent says don’t panic amid Maryville couple’s death at resort

By Paige Weeks
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qkjHg_0fZYZFIH00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — After a Maryville couple was found dead inside a Sandals resort in the Bahamas , some people may be debating whether to take their next big trip, particularly in other countries.

According to a local travel agent, it is not time to cancel your plans or panic.

Lina Shatara has been a travel agent for almost 40 years. She has planned getaways, pilgrimages, and educational tours and has been on plenty of trips herself. In fact, she has taken several familiarization trips, or FAM trips, ahead of customers.

“Fam Trips are designed to equip participants with adequate product knowledge to either sell onto clients or publish for media coverage. Travel businesses host Fam Trips to showcase their business and product to the people who resell or cover them in media.”

WeTravel
Maryville couple found dead in the Bahamas ran vacation travel agency

“It’s up to us to go and experience the service, experience the food, experience the cleanliness,” Shatara explained. “For one to know what the client is looking for and matching the right resort with the client.”

After nearly four decades planning trips, Shatara knows how to ensure not just a fun trip, but also a safe one.

“Research is key,” Shatara said. “Looking up what people have said about the resort in every little detail and about the area itself. I use quite a bit of Trip Advisor, which means looking up what people have said about the resort in every little detail and about the area itself.”

Shatara encourages her clients to research their destination’s location, its reviews, its nearby spots and to find out what kind of people will be staying at that spot. In addition, although Shatara suggests telling someone you trust your travel plans, she strongly urges people not to tell strangers where you are staying.

Rangers pull man’s body from Little River in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park

“Crime can happen anywhere. It exists everywhere. It’s up to the individual to practice common sense and practice caution.”

Lina Shatara

Shatara’s suggestions come at a time when some people may be nervous to travel following the death of Maryville couple Robbie and Michael Philips. The couple was found dead inside a Bahamas resort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M93by_0fZYZFIH00
Robbie Phillips, left and Michael Phillips. Photo credit: Phillips Family

Despite the tragic discovery, Shatara says now is not the time to panic.

“It does not make me feel any less ease travelling on those trips,” Shatara told WATE. “Whether it’s on Gay Street or whether in the Bahamas or whether it’s in Paris. It can happen anywhere.”

‘It’s a crisis:’ The impact of the ongoing baby formula shortage

Below are additional tips from Shatara:

  1. Always purchase trip and travel insurance in case of any unexpected emergencies or situations
  2. Know what agencies and organizations you should call in case of an emergency

To learn more about Shatara’s services, visit her website . You can also find additional coverage regarding the Phillips’ death here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maryville, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Paris, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Maryville, TN
WATE

Grilling with Krista DeSocio

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Turn up the heat with your grill. Krista DeSocio, food blogger and Food Network star, stopped by the Living east Tennessee kitchen to give us another one of her famous mouth watering recipes. As the weather heats up, the grills start to come out and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Save the planet with HikeMoCo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get out and active while preserving the environment. HikeMoCo is a group of hikers in Morgan County ready to take on the trails together. You can join in on the fun and see where they are headed next on their group’s Facebook page. Not...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agent#Travel Agency#Travel Insurance#Common Sense#Pilgrimages#Fam Trips#Trip Advisor
WATE

VIDEO: Bear taking food from Gatlinburg car is a reminder to be ‘bear aware’

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Visitors to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in May got quite a surprise. A bear climbed through an open window to grab food left behind in a vehicle parked in Gatlinburg on Thursday. The video was taken at a motel on Ski Mountain Road. Video shows the bear hops out of the car with a bag of food and take off towards the woods.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Did you see it? Photographer catches balloon above East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee photographer was caught by surprise this evening when he turned his camera to the sky. Nate Nelson, who owns Smoky Mountain Photography Excursions, took a photo of something that looked like a ring of lights. On Facebook, he called the object a UFO. Meteorologist Ken Weather said the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
WDEF

Homeowner stabbed to death in Spring City

SPRING CITY, Tennessee (WDEF) – One person died and another is hospitalized after a stabbing in Rhea County. A neighbor called 9-1-1 this morning to a home on Possum Trot Road near Spring City. The neighbor tells us the homeowner died in his own backyard. Another man was stabbed...
SPRING CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Maryville couple dies at Sandals resort in Bahamas

Robbie and Mike Phillips died at a Sandals resort in Exuma on May 6, according to police in the Bahamas. Covenant Health no longer requiring masks at their facilities. Patients and visitors are no longer required to wear masks inside any Covenant Health facilities starting May 9, according to a spokesperson with the health system.
MARYVILLE, TN
Nationwide Report

2 people hurt after a traffic collision in downtown Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)

2 people hurt after a traffic collision in downtown Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)Nationwide Report. On Thursday morning, two people were hospitalized following a traffic collision involving a school bus number 36 and a Jeep in downtown Knoxville. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at West Church Avenue and Gay Street at about 6:00 a.m. [...]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville bakery closing doors after nearly 3 decades

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A beloved Knoxville bakery is shutting its doors this year. Rita’s Bakery announced in a Facebook post, that its last day will be May 28. Rita’s has been family-owned and operated since 1993, in these years they have captured the hearts of many Knoxville customers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy