ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This Smart Toothbrush Changed My Brushing Habits For the Better

By Krista Jones
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As a home and lifestyle editor, I get to test a lot of gadgets. Every now and then, one sticks out to me for its cool features and great price point. Of all the things I tried in the last month, my hands-down favorite right now is the Co. by Colgate...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

How often should you change your bed sheets?

Some may think of it as a topic not to be discussed publicly, but it's one that affects each and every one of us: How often should you be changing and washing your bed sheets?. Research has shown the public cannot agree on the answer, and a new survey of 2,250 UK adults has found another split.
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toothbrushes#Brushes#Brushing#Colgate
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

10 Over-the-Door Organizers for Your Bathroom That’ll Create Space Out of Thin Air

Bathrooms are one of the most trafficked spaces in the home, and keeping them in tip-top shape is of the utmost importance. How can you glide through your morning and evening routines if the products you need are cluttering up the counter? In small spaces, trying to find storage for everyday bathroom items almost becomes an intricate puzzle to solve. Fortunately, there are solutions that you might not have thought of. Maximizing storage is as easy as thinking up. Vertical space is gold, and between the walls and the door, chances are you’ve got plenty of space. These over-the-door space-savers will come in handy for clearing out clutter — whether it’s hair styling tools, towels and trinkets, or even dirty laundry.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
People

Amazon's Best-Selling Pillows Are Back on Sale — This Time with an Extra 40% Off Coupon

For many, going to sleep entails a slew of accessories. You may require cooling bed sheets and a cozy blanket, or simply a mug of hot tea before slipping under the covers. But if you're the kind of sleeper who needs the most plump of pillows, you're going to want so snag the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows — which are currently on sale at Amazon.
SHOPPING
POPSUGAR

The Best Treadmills For Walking and Running That Cost $600 or Less

Not every day is a beautiful day that's made for a run or walk. (Although Instagram makes it look this way). Sometimes, the weather is sh*tty and can deter us from moving our bodies. But rather than counting it as an off day, wouldn't it be nice to have an at-home treadmill as a backup? Believe it or not, there are tons of under $600 treadmills that are great for running and walking, and there are even foldable ones made for small apartments (gasp!). If you're just discovering that a treadmill can be an attainable purchase, you're not alone — it wasn't until a few months ago that I found this out for myself. There are even $100 treadmills.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

The 3 Best IKEA Hacks from Small/Cool NYC

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. IKEA usually has a solution for whatever problem your space might have, from a crowded kitchen that’s lacking storage to a living room with lackluster shelves. The fun thing about IKEA’s products is you can use them as-is, or you can dust off your DIY skills to turn the Swedish brand’s items into something totally unique. The possibilities are endless, and a few super-smart IKEA hacks are on display at Apartment Therapy’s third annual Small/Cool NYC showcase in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Family Handyman

15 Tips and Tricks for Faucets and Sinks

Fight bad odors, stains and other issues with these handy tips for cleaning and maintaining your sinks and faucets. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

The Best Color to Paint Interior Doors, According to Real Estate Agents

When you think about painting a door in your home, you’d probably agree that the most attention to detail is given to the front door. While it’s certainly a plus to put careful consideration into your home’s exterior, what you see on the inside is just as important. Interior doors specifically are an overlooked part of a home. Here’s what curb appeal experts — also known as real estate agents — say are the best colors to paint doors on the inside of a house.
INTERIOR DESIGN
BHG

This Is the Best-Selling Upright Vacuum on Amazon, and You Can Scoop It Up for $70 Off Right Now

Between the dirt that's tracked inside, the crumbs that inevitably end up on the ground, and the pets that roam your home (and your furniture), it's almost impossible for every area of your house to always stay clean. Although a handheld vacuum can tackle a mess in a pinch, sometimes the best thing to do is to leave the job to a full-size vacuum cleaner—and this Shark model that's preferred by Amazon shoppers is $70 off right now.
ELECTRONICS
domino

A $120 IKEA Malm Hack That Requires Little to No Upholstery Knowledge

The $100 aluminum platform bed frames that you’ll find all over Amazon solve a common problem: They keep your mattress off the floor. That’s the reason Liz Mundle had originally purchased one for her and her boyfriend’s bedroom in their Brooklyn apartment. But the cheap and semi-chunky find also created an issue: It took away precious, potential storage space. “We had a couple of under-the-bed boxes, but you could see stuff poking out on either side,” she says.
SHOPPING
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy