This Smart Toothbrush Changed My Brushing Habits For the Better

Not every day is a beautiful day that's made for a run or walk. (Although Instagram makes it look this way). Sometimes, the weather is sh*tty and can deter us from moving our bodies. But rather than counting it as an off day, wouldn't it be nice to have an at-home treadmill as a backup? Believe it or not, there are tons of under $600 treadmills that are great for running and walking, and there are even foldable ones made for small apartments (gasp!). If you're just discovering that a treadmill can be an attainable purchase, you're not alone — it wasn't until a few months ago that I found this out for myself. There are even $100 treadmills.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO