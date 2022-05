EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez was named a finalist for the city manager position in Frisco, Texas. If Gonzalez decides to leave El Paso for the other job and provides written notice 120 days before his departure, he will be paid a severance payment "consisting of 12 months of Manager's then-current base salary and benefits," according to his contract.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO