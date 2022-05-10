ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Donate Blood, Possibly Get A Scholarship

By Sheryl Proctor
Myhighplains.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Mark your calendars to donate blood at Coffee Memorial Blood Center on May 17 from 9AM-7PM for...

www.myhighplains.com

Myhighplains.com

Culler Beauty Offering Studio 4 Deal

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—Have you ever been to the store, you buy the same makeup foundation you always purchase. You take it home, put it on, and now it’s lighter or darker than before. Culler Beauty was created to provide everything you need in a single line. Culler Beauty...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Canyon Boy Who Suffered Devastating Burns Needs Your Help

I will say this over and over again, when a community member needs help, we as a city come together to help. This is one of those times. A Canyon family needs our help. Friday, April 1st every parent's worst nightmare happened for the Parish family. Their 8-year-old son Brantley was severely burned. Brantley was transported by the BSA Ambulance service and later transferred to Lubbock's Children's UMC Pediatric Burn Unit by Lifestar. He had third-degree burns on his torso, arms and face.
CANYON, TX
Myhighplains.com

Purpose + Passion Owner Interviewed on Hey Amarillo Podcast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Another great episode of the Hey Amarillo podcast to share. Click here to listen. A conversation with Kristin DeRight, owner of Purpose + Passion Boutique. Many of the fashion, decór and gift products carried by this Wolflin Village shop are designed to give back to other organizations. This focus is a culmination of DeRight’s unique background, which includes stints in the nonprofit world, fashion and retail merchandising, and online sales. In this conversation with host Jason Boyett, DeRight shares how a string of career opportunities helped steer her to the idea that became her boutique. This episode is supported by Reviews by SKP Creative, Shemen Dental, and the TEXAS Outdoor Musical.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Texas Sales Tax On The Way Up

Texas sales tax collections show they’re up by 12 percent in Amarillo and 13 percent in Canyon. The economic activity was measured by sales tax collections through March. However, towns in the oil and natural gas production areas are ahead of that after being down before the energy prices leaped up.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Honoring 2022 High School Graduates

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –It’s the annual tradition of honoring high school graduates across the city. Baccalaureate 2022 is coming up on May 22nd at 4 p.m. at the Central Church of Christ located at 1401 S Madison. Graduates from all four high schools can arrive at 3:15 p.m....
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

CMN Miracle Child: Lillea Salazar

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Child Lilliean Salazar and her mom Leasa are walking miracles. “I had what is called HELLP syndrome, it started to shut down my kidney, my liver, basically, she was delivered at 29 weeks to save my life.”. With such an...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

The Hope & Healing Place Hosting Annual Half-Marathon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Running the distance to help others along their healing journey. The Hope & Healing Place is set to host their annual Half-Marathon event on May 14th. The course takes runners through scenic downtown, historic Olive Eakle and Wolflin neighborhoods and more.
ntvhoustonnews.com

Sky turns orange as dust storm blankets Amarillo, Texas

A massive dust storm engulfed historic route 66 in Amarillo, Texas on Tuesday evening (May 11). The massive wall of dust turned the sky orange. Local authorities issued a dust storm warning for five different counties. Dust storms severely impact driving along streets and highways due to low visibility and strong winds.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Workers needed for new jobs as companies move into Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As more employers move into the Amarillo area, Workforce Solutions Panhandle says more jobs are becoming available. WSP’s Business Service Representative, Phillip Flores, said several new employers are moving into the Panhandle, including Amazon, Cacique, and Torkworx, to name a few. “From what we know right now of new companies coming […]
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

For King + Country Previews Upcoming Performance in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Lush. Ethereal. Dynamic. Evocative. Percussive. Stark. Joel and Luke Smallbone know how to spin a cocoon of sound that envelopes the listener, lace words of truth and use their voices to lift and inspire. For FOR KING + COUNTRY – the quadruple GRAMMY®-winning progressive pop artist-songwriters – what music can do, as a positive and emotional force in people’s lives, is what drives the Sydney, Australia-born, Nashville-based duo.
AMARILLO, TX

