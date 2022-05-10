Donate Blood, Possibly Get A Scholarship

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Keller Williams’ associates will host a come-and-go barbeque lunch on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the organization, in an effort to honor Amarillo’s first responders. The event is set to be hosted at Keller Williams Realty at 3955 S. Soncy, according to the event announcement. Games and […]
If you have a kid between the ages of 5 and 15 that might be interested in learning how to fish this summer, you better sign them up quick. It looks like space is running out for the Hooked On Fishing free summer camp in Amarillo. Camp Is Great. Free...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Each week we feature a great pet looking for a new home. This week the puppy is named Chance, a collie mix. Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for Charlie if you want to adopt him. Make sure you make an appointment with the Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dove Creek Equine Center is holding a “Meet a Horse Day” event on Saturday. The public can meet a variety of barnyard animals including the DCER herd, mini horses, Juno the mini Burro and Tico the goat. Food trucks, live music, games and short...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—Have you ever been to the store, you buy the same makeup foundation you always purchase. You take it home, put it on, and now it’s lighter or darker than before. Culler Beauty was created to provide everything you need in a single line. Culler Beauty...
I will say this over and over again, when a community member needs help, we as a city come together to help. This is one of those times. A Canyon family needs our help. Friday, April 1st every parent's worst nightmare happened for the Parish family. Their 8-year-old son Brantley was severely burned. Brantley was transported by the BSA Ambulance service and later transferred to Lubbock's Children's UMC Pediatric Burn Unit by Lifestar. He had third-degree burns on his torso, arms and face.
How can somebody be so heartless? Poising our dogs here in Amarillo? I can't believe it. Our dogs are our family. They are the first contact we have when we get home. They are so excited to see us. Poisoning our dogs? Really? Who does such a thing?. There really...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Another great episode of the Hey Amarillo podcast to share. Click here to listen. A conversation with Kristin DeRight, owner of Purpose + Passion Boutique. Many of the fashion, decór and gift products carried by this Wolflin Village shop are designed to give back to other organizations. This focus is a culmination of DeRight’s unique background, which includes stints in the nonprofit world, fashion and retail merchandising, and online sales. In this conversation with host Jason Boyett, DeRight shares how a string of career opportunities helped steer her to the idea that became her boutique. This episode is supported by Reviews by SKP Creative, Shemen Dental, and the TEXAS Outdoor Musical.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — You may or may not have seen this unique food truck around town, but it’s a unique truck with a great story. Pappy’s Soda Jerk started out as a food truck around 1929, and has been upgraded and restored by Robert Rowley. Rowley...
Earth Day was a day celebrated in Amarillo by cleaning up the city. Oh boy, this city was trashy. This City of Amarillo Public Works led the clean-up with the help of citizens throughout the city. The goal of the clean-up was 80 tons. Brace yourself, according to the City...
Texas sales tax collections show they’re up by 12 percent in Amarillo and 13 percent in Canyon. The economic activity was measured by sales tax collections through March. However, towns in the oil and natural gas production areas are ahead of that after being down before the energy prices leaped up.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –It’s the annual tradition of honoring high school graduates across the city. Baccalaureate 2022 is coming up on May 22nd at 4 p.m. at the Central Church of Christ located at 1401 S Madison. Graduates from all four high schools can arrive at 3:15 p.m....
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Child Lilliean Salazar and her mom Leasa are walking miracles. “I had what is called HELLP syndrome, it started to shut down my kidney, my liver, basically, she was delivered at 29 weeks to save my life.”. With such an...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Running the distance to help others along their healing journey. The Hope & Healing Place is set to host their annual Half-Marathon event on May 14th. The course takes runners through scenic downtown, historic Olive Eakle and Wolflin neighborhoods and more.
A massive dust storm engulfed historic route 66 in Amarillo, Texas on Tuesday evening (May 11). The massive wall of dust turned the sky orange. Local authorities issued a dust storm warning for five different counties. Dust storms severely impact driving along streets and highways due to low visibility and strong winds.
VIDEO: Federal grand jury indicts Kentucky woman after having $570,000 worth of drugs in Oldham County. After only a few areas saw isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday, we’re looking to return to a drier, warmer pattern for Thursday. GOOD NEWS: College students celebrate last day on radio airwaves. Updated: 13...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that crews received multiple calls of a fire at the old St. Anthony’s hospital. According to AFD, firefighters found a small trash fire in the building and crews were able to extinguish it. Crews are remaining on the scene to clear smoke from the building.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As more employers move into the Amarillo area, Workforce Solutions Panhandle says more jobs are becoming available. WSP’s Business Service Representative, Phillip Flores, said several new employers are moving into the Panhandle, including Amazon, Cacique, and Torkworx, to name a few. “From what we know right now of new companies coming […]
(Editor's Note: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Townsquare Media. The views expressed here are of the author's own opinion and are not intended to malign any religion, ethic group, club, organization, company, individual or anyone or anything.)
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Lush. Ethereal. Dynamic. Evocative. Percussive. Stark. Joel and Luke Smallbone know how to spin a cocoon of sound that envelopes the listener, lace words of truth and use their voices to lift and inspire. For FOR KING + COUNTRY – the quadruple GRAMMY®-winning progressive pop artist-songwriters – what music can do, as a positive and emotional force in people’s lives, is what drives the Sydney, Australia-born, Nashville-based duo.
Comments / 0